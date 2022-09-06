UrduPoint.com

RPO Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood has inaugurated a water filtration plant at Tariq Mujahid Police Lines, here on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that this plant was donated to provide the police officials with potable water as underground water in Police Lines was brackish and unfit for human consumption.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, DSP Headquarters Hafiz Mehndi, Muhammad Yasin of Saylani Welfare and others were also present on the occasion.

