RPO inaugurates water filtration plant

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood has inaugurated a water filtration plant at Tariq Mujahid Police Lines, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 )

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that this plant was donated to provide the police officials with potable water as underground water in Police Lines was brackish and unfit for human consumption.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, DSP Headquarters Hafiz Mehndi, Muhammad Yasin of Saylani Welfare and others were also present on the occasion.