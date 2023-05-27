RPO inquires after health of injured cop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurram Ali, paid a visit to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire about the health of Sub-Inspector Adnan Haider, who sustained injuries during a courageous police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurram Ali, paid a visit to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire about the health of Sub-Inspector Adnan Haider, who sustained injuries during a courageous police encounter.

The visit was attended by DPO Chakwal and several other officers, emphasizing the solidarity and support of the police department for their injured colleague.

The RPO stated that cowardly acts such as the one experienced by Sub-Inspector Adnan Haider would not deter the morale of the police force in their fight against anti-social activities.

The RPO asserted, "Officers who fearlessly risk their lives while performing their duties are a source of pride for us, and we will never abandon them in their time of need." Sub-Inspector Adnan Haider sustained injuries when a group of criminals opened fire on the police team en route to apprehend individuals involved in cases of robbery, murder, and drug trafficking within the jurisdiction of Dhadyal police station in Chakwal.

The injured officer is currently receiving medical treatment at CMH Hospital, where the RPO personally ensured the provision of adequate health facilities for his recovery.