RPO Inquires After Health Of Injured Cops

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali on Monday paid a visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inquires about the health of the cops who sustained injuries during the firing.

According to a police spokesman, RPO also gave instructions to provide the best treatment facilities to injured cops.

The RPO appreciated the courage of the injured personnel and gave cash rewards.

Officers and youths who do not care about their lives while protecting citizens are our valuable assets, he added.

He said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect life and property of the people.

Sub-Inspector Owais, Constable Mohammad Waqas and Atif were on patrolling duty last night in Hazara Colony area of Ratta Amaral police station when armed gunmen opened fire on a police party and left policemen injured and fled away from the scene.

