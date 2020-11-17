UrduPoint.com
RPO Inquires Injured Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:21 PM

RPO inquires injured police personnel

Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar inquired the health of injured personnel during the protest of TLP and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities, informed police spokesman. During his visit, RPO said that such brave policemen are the asset of police department, we are proud of them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar inquired the health of injured personnel during the protest of TLP and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities, informed police spokesman.

During his visit, RPO said that such brave policemen are the asset of police department, we are proud of them.

He made it clear that it is also the top most priority of police to protect the property and lives of the people however, he said that no one will be allowed to damage public and private property.

He directed the police officials to perform their duties dedicatedly adding that strict action would be taken against those found negligent.

