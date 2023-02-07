RPO inspects construction of traffic warden headquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan Tuesday visited the building of Traffic Warden Headquarters and inspected ongoing construction work.

During the visit, RPO acquired a briefing about the construction work and site plan of the building.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction work and said that the building would help enhance the performance of traffic police and also improve service delivery.

He said that all the needed facilities would be provided in the traffic warden headquarters and a traffic police station would also be established in headquarter building.