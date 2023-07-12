RPO inspects construction work on police station Utror

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti Wednesday visited a remote area of Utror and inspected the ongoing construction work of the police station

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti Wednesday visited a remote area of Utror and inspected the ongoing construction work of the police station.

Inspecting construction work at the police station, he directed to ensure the quality of work and said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring responsibilities.

He also reviewed the security arrangements of the district and directed the police force to perform duties with professionalism and come up to the expectations of people. He also directed the police force to be more vigilant and prepared to meet any eventuality.