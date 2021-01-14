RPO inspects CPO office

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday visited office of City Police Officer (CPO) and conducted its formal inspection

He also checked various branches of the office and directed the police officials as well as officers to act upon government instructions for controlling crimes.

He directed the policemen to adopt preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus besides providing safe and secured atmosphere to lives and properties of the people.

He also issued direction to accelerate efforts for arrest of criminals involved in heinous and street crimes.

CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, heads of IT Branch, Security Branch, Account Branch, Complaint Cell and OSI Branch were also present on the occasion and they briefed the RPO regarding performance of their branches.