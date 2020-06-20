RPO inspects CPO office

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited the office of City Police Officer (CPO) and conducted its formal inspection

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited the office of City Police Officer (CPO) and conducted its formal inspection.

He also checked various branches of the office and directed the police officials as well as officers to act upon the government instructions regarding coronavirus pandemic.

He directed the policemen to adopt preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus besides providing safe and secured atmosphere to people.

He also issued direction for accelerating efforts for arrest of criminals involved in heinous and street crimes.

CPO Sohail Chaudhry and other police officers were also present.