RPO inspects police development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction work at the RPO office Multan on Wednesday.

Accompanied by SP Legal Shaban Mehmood, DSP Legal Iftikhar Ahmed, and other officers, the RPO closely examined the quality of material being used and the progress of the projects.

During the visit, the RPO stressed the importance of completing the construction work within the stipulated time period and ensuring that the material used was of high quality and durable.

He remarked that the addition of new offices would significantly improve the police's working efficiency and create a more conducive environment for the public when visiting the office.

He also instructed the caretaker and the Additional Director of Administration (ADIG) to regularly monitor the development work and maintain high standards in the construction process.

The RPO stated that these improvements would not only benefit the police force but also provide a better experience for the citizens interacting with the police services.