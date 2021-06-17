RPO inspects police station

Regional Police Officer (CPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has paid a surprise visit to Rail Bazaar police station and inspected its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (CPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has paid a surprise visit to Rail Bazaar police station and inspected its record.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the RPO also checked daily entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO also issued directives to disposing of investigation speedily but on merit and warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.