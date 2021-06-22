RPO inspects police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (CPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited the Peoples Colony police station and checked the record.

Police said on Tuesday the RPO checked daily entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate the efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO also ordered to disposing of investigation speedily on merit and warned that nolethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.