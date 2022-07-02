UrduPoint.com

RPO Inspects Police Station

Published July 02, 2022

RPO inspects police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz on Saturday visited Satiana police station and inspected the record.

A police spokesperson said the RPO checked daily entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders.

He issued directions to make the UC Squad patrolling more effective for the arrest ofstreet crimes. He warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

