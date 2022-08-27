RPO inspects police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mueen Masood paid a surprise visit to Mochi Wala police station on Saturday and inspected its record.

A spokesman said here that the officer also checked daily entry register of the police station and directed the station house officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO also issued directives to make the police patrolling more effective for the arrest of street criminals and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.