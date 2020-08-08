UrduPoint.com
RPO Inspects Police Station

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:44 PM

RPO inspects police station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Thikriwala police station and inspected its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Thikriwala police station and inspected its record.

Police spokesman said the RPO also checked daily-entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO also visited front desk and other parts of the police station and appreciated the SHO over good condition of cleanliness in the lock-up.

