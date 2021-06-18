UrduPoint.com
RPO Inspects Police Station In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:53 PM

RPO inspects police station in faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid a surprise visit to Jhang Bazaar police station and inspected its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid a surprise visit to Jhang Bazaar police station and inspected its record.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that the RPO checked daily entry registers of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO issued directives to disposing of investigation speedily but on merit and warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

