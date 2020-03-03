RPO inspects police station in Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid a surprise visit to Raza Abad police station and inspected its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid a surprise visit to Raza Abad police station and inspected its record.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the RPO also checked daily entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO issued directions for making the Union Council Squad patrolling more effective.