RPO inspects police station; SHO and Muharrar suspended

Regional Police Officer (CPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar has paid a surprise visit to the police station Sitiana and suspended its Station House Officer (SHO) and Muharrar besides issuing show cause notices to them.

Police spokesman said here Wednesday that the RPO visited the police station late night and checked daily-entry registers and reviewed other arrangements.

He expressed his dismay over poor performance of police station in arresting the criminals and maintaining updated police record. Therefore, the RPO immediately suspended SHO Muhammad Khalid Sub Inspector (SI) and Muharrar Ehsanul Haq.

The RPO also issued warning to Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Tariq Mehmood Sukhera.

The RPO also warned that no lethargy, negligence and poor performance would be tolerated at any cost.