RPO Inspects Police Stations

Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

RPO inspects police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Rifat Mukhtar on Friday paid a surprise visit to Rail Bazaar and Civil Lines police stations and checked security arrangement and other matters.

He inspected record of proclaimed offenders, working on front desks and performance of both the police stations.

He ordered SP Lyallpur town for initiating legal action against absent police officials and improving the working of the circle police.

