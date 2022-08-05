UrduPoint.com

RPO Inspects Routes Of Muharram Procession

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

RPO inspects routes of Muharram procession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Muhammad Azhar Akram on Friday inspected routes of Muharram 6 and 7 processions and directed the district police to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Punjab home department for security.

DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh accompanied the RPO during his visit to inspect various routes.

The RPO was briefed about the security plan chalked out by the district police for Muharram 6 and Ashura Day and details of imam bargahs which had been categorized according to their past history and sensitivity.

Earlier, RPO Mohammad Azhar Akram inspected the route of the procession to be taken out on Muharram 6 and 7, starting from Block 7 to Block 19 in the city.The RPO inspected the routes falling in sensitive or most sensitive areas.

He directed the police to ensure that processions have same entry and exit point.

The RPO said all the procession routes would be monitored through CCTV cameras so that the performance of security personnel could be fully monitored,alongside the monitoring of any minute miscreant activity of any individual violating law.

