RPO Inspects ‘Safe City' Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RPO inspects ‘Safe City' project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan visited the under-construction Punjab Safe City project on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by SP Headquarters Ziaullah and SP Operations Safe City Aamir Mushtaq.

The RPO stressed maintaining quality standards while expediting the project’s progress.

He highlighted that the Safe City project is a world-class initiative aimed at ensuring public safety, crime prevention, suspect apprehension, and traffic management in Sargodha.

