RPO inspects security arrangements finalized for Chehlum procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali here on Thursday visited the route of the main Chehlum procession and checked security arrangements finalized to provide foolproof security cover to the mourners.

On the occasion, City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner, Hassan Waqar Cheema and senior officers of law enforcement agencies were present.

The RPO also visited the control room set up to monitor the route and reviewed all the arrangements.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security cover, particularly for the main procession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police had finalized the best possible security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He informed that the CPO had directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum and utilize all available resources to provide tight security cover to the mourners.

More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed for the security of the processions with 250 Traffic Wardens and City Traffic officers to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

A control room had been set up in the office of the City Police Officer in Rawalpindi to ensure implementation of the security plan, he said.

He further informed that CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the procession.

Three-layer security would be provided to the processions, and walk-through gates were installed at the entry points of the processions, he said adding, that the participants were being allowed to join the main procession after a full body search.

According to CPO, under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on the rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

Snipers were also deployed for the security of the main procession, he said.

The CPO informed that searching and sweeping of the main procession route was carried out and streets, roads, diversion points and other routes along the main procession route were sealed.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security for Chehlum, the CPO added.