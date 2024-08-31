Open Menu

RPO Inspects Security Arrangements For Pak-Bangladesh Cricket Match

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited to review security arrangements for the Pakistan-Bangladesh second test cricket match being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

RPO was briefed by SSP Operations Flight Lt (Retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar on the security measures put in place.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar, and other senior officers were also present.

On the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa inspected the security checkpoints and gave instructions to ensure foolproof security. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance.

A total of 4,000 officers and jawan from the Rawalpindi Police are on duty, with over 367 traffic police officers deployed to manage traffic around the stadium.

"CCTV cameras are monitoring the route of the cricket teams, and snipers have been positioned on rooftops along the route and around the stadium," he said.

"Special teams from the elite force, dolphin force, and district police are patrolling the stadium and surrounding areas", he said, adding, "Senior police officers are conducting regular checks and briefings at duty points to ensure that all security arrangements are being strictly followed."

"All available resources are being utilized to ensure a safe and secure environment for the cricket matches," he concluded.

