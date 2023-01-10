RPO inspects security of Mardan Prison

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Muhammad Ali Khan Tuesday visited Central Jail Mardan and inspected security measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Muhammad Ali Khan Tuesday visited Central Jail Mardan and inspected security measures.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO), jail management, and concerned officials.

He reviewed security measures of the jail and steps being taken by the administration to monitor the surrounding perimeter of Mardan Jail.

RPO met with inmates and inspected the kitchen, barracks, and waiting room. He also directed jail officials to further improve security measures and be vigilant to avert any untoward incident.