RPO Inspects Two Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:10 PM

RPO inspects two police stations

FAISALABAD, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :-:Regional Police Officer (CPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid a surprise visit to Sadr and Factory Area police stations.

He observed the record of police stations and checked their daily entry registers.

He directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO also directed the police officials to dispose of investigations speedily on merit, and warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the staff of front desk to deal the visitors politely and register their complaints immediately without wasting any time.

He also checked sanitation and cleanliness condition in police stations and directed the police officersto launch a crackdown against gamblers, drug traffickers and other outlaws.

