RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary on Saturday issued the directions to Multan Region police for general elections 2024 and said that there would be no compromise regarding the security.

The police will perform their duties impartially while remaining neutral.

He further said that all legal orders of the presiding officer will be implemented.

Law and order will be ensured outside the polling stations during voting day.

All officers and personnel would remain present at the place of duty and to keep in touch with their control room and senior officers in case of any emergency situation.

Queuing of voters will be ensured at any cost.

No person will be allowed to carry weapons, mobile phones and cameras in the polling station, he concluded.