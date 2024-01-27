Open Menu

RPO Issues Directions To Multan Region Police Regarding General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary on Saturday issued the directions to Multan Region police for general elections 2024 and said that there would be no compromise regarding the security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary on Saturday issued the directions to Multan Region police for general elections 2024 and said that there would be no compromise regarding the security.

The police will perform their duties impartially while remaining neutral.

He further said that all legal orders of the presiding officer will be implemented.

Law and order will be ensured outside the polling stations during voting day.

All officers and personnel would remain present at the place of duty and to keep in touch with their control room and senior officers in case of any emergency situation.

Queuing of voters will be ensured at any cost.

No person will be allowed to carry weapons, mobile phones and cameras in the polling station, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Police Mobile All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Police holds flag march regarding general election ..

Police holds flag march regarding general elections

3 minutes ago
 People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh As ..

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif

3 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focu ..

Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..

31 seconds ago
 LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

39 seconds ago
 8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

33 seconds ago
 Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD ..

Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody

34 seconds ago
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encount ..

Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter

36 seconds ago
 Flag march conducted in connection with election s ..

Flag march conducted in connection with election security

41 seconds ago
 SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutr ..

SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages

42 seconds ago
 Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelli ..

Sindh CM, fed govt agree to sing MOU for remodelling of Jahangir, Martin, other ..

44 seconds ago
 Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

58 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue an ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamsha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan