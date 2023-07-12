RPO kicks off summer camp in DG Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG Kjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A summer camp was kicked off under the guidance of qualified teaching staff following directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan to engage children in healthy activities amid school vacations.

Children from playgroup to tenth class were invited to secure admission to the camp.

Admission of children of police officials would be made free of cost, as per the statement issued by the police.

The camp would be continued till August 10 which made learning spoken English, art and craft, calligraphy, music, drawing, computer and Holy Quran,the statement added.