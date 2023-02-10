RPO Kohat arrives for two-day visit to Kurram district

PARACHINAR, Feb.10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Division Dar Ali Khattak on Friday arrived for two-day visit to Kurram district.

He visited various localities of the district and addressed a tribal jira in Governor Cottage, Parachinar.

He also held an introductory meeting with the tribal elders.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Wasil Khan Khattak, District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Samad and elders of Turi Bangash tribes, the elders of Central Kurram, trade union, social and political personalities of the district were also present on the occasion.

The tribal elders highlighted issues related to law & order including shortage of police personnel, establishment of police training school and growing menace of narcotics and demanded practical steps for eradication of all real culprits.

On this occasion, the RPO resolved some problems on the spot and recommended some issues to concerned quarters.

The tribal elders appreciated the efforts of RPO Kohat, DC Kurram and DPO Kurram and also expressed gratitude to them.