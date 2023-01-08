UrduPoint.com

RPO Kohat Region Visit Sada Police Station, Check Records

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) ::Regional Police Officer Kohat Region Tahir Ayub along with Commissioner Kohat Mahmood Aslam and District Police Officer District Kurram Abdul Samad Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Sada Police Station in Kurram District.

RPO Kohat Region Tahir Ayub along with the Commissioner Kohat Mahmood Aslam have thoroughly checked the registers and other documentary records of the Police Station besides meeting the officials and Jawans of the Police Station.

The Regional Police Officer went to different parts of the Police Station and inspected the lockup rooms and also checked the accommodation and food facilities of the Policemen in the barracks.

He also met the police officers on duty in the police station and learned about the problems and difficulties faced by them.

Regional Police Officer Kohat, on the occasion of his visit to Sada Police Station, gave strict instructions to the concerned police officials to take special care of the cleanliness of the Police Station and to keep all the records completely organized.

