RPO Lauds Services Of Police Jawans In Maintaining Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) to inquire about the health of an injured police constable

A police constable- Riaz Ali was injured when terrorists attacked him at Hussaini Chowk by opening indiscriminate firing.

A police constable- Riaz Ali was injured when terrorists attacked him at Hussaini Chowk by opening indiscriminate firing.

According to the police, the RPO said the government would continue taking care of the injured police personnel and issued directives for referring him to Peshawar in order to provide him with the best medical treatment.

He said that no effort would be spared in the provision of the best healthcare facilities to police jawans.

The RPO said that the morale of the police personnel was high and their services were laudable for curbing crimes and maintaining law and order in the area. He also took stock of medical treatment facilities at the DHQ.

