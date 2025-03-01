RPO leads awareness walk against kite flying

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema led an awareness walk from GTS Chowk to Eidgah to highlight the dangers of kite flying.

The event, organised in collaboration with civil society, aimed to educate the public on the legal and safety concerns associated with the practice.

The RPO warned that kite flying was a life-threatening activity and a non-bailable offence under the law. He noted that several lives have been lost due to the practice and urged citizens to discourage such activities.

As per legal provisions, those involved in kite manufacturing face imprisonment for four to seven years, along with a fine of Rs 5 million, while individuals caught flying kites might face up to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 2 million.

The RPO urged parents to prevent their children from engaging in kite flying and instead encourage safe recreational activities. He reiterated that strict legal action would be taken against violators of the kite-flying ban.