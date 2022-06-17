UrduPoint.com

RPO Listens 12 Cops Appeals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 06:49 PM

RPO listens 12 cops appeals

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Imran Mehmood Friday listened to 25 appeals of 12 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Imran Mehmood Friday listened to 25 appeals of 12 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here.

Some 18 appeals were declared valid, while answers of four were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of two policemen concerned were upheld.

The RPO advised police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible.

Those showing negligence would be punished, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N only party to address problems of people, is ..

PML-N only party to address problems of people, issues of country: Salman Khan

1 minute ago
 Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag ..

Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag on budget document; unfair di ..

1 minute ago
 Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Cou ..

Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Council of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 35,268 youth trained in high-tech trades

35,268 youth trained in high-tech trades

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

2 hours ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.