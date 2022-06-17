RPO listens 12 cops appeals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Imran Mehmood Friday listened to 25 appeals of 12 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here.

Some 18 appeals were declared valid, while answers of four were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of two policemen concerned were upheld.

The RPO advised police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible.

Those showing negligence would be punished, he added.