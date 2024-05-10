Open Menu

RPO Listens To 125 Appeals Of 300 Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui listened to 125 appeals of 300 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here on Friday

Some 14 appeals were declared valid, while the answers of 60 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible. Those showing negligence would be punished, he added.

