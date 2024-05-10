RPO Listens To 125 Appeals Of 300 Police Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui listened to 125 appeals of 300 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here on Friday.
Some 14 appeals were declared valid, while the answers of 60 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible. Those showing negligence would be punished, he added.
