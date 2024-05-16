RPO Listens To 1,900 Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The Regional Police Officer (RPO) listened to 1,900 complaints in open courts during the current year
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Regional Police Officer (RPO) listened to 1,900 complaints in open courts during the current year.
A spokesperson said here on Thursday that open courts were held regularly at the Regional Police Office to provide immediate relief to complainants.
While listening to more than 1,900 complainants during the open courts, the RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan issued on the spot orders for redress of the issues on most of the applications.
He said that RPO has made it clear that protection of lives and properties of the citizens and providing them justice is the major responsibility of the police department which could not be ignored.
He said that all police officers of the region have been strictly instructed to complete investigations on merit without any discrimination or pressure.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors4 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers4 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held4 minutes ago
-
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault7 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 57 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget7 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam4 minutes ago
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills15 minutes ago
-
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green15 minutes ago
-
China’s high quality development model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Zaidong4 minutes ago