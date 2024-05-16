Open Menu

RPO Listens To 1,900 Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) listened to 1,900 complaints in open courts during the current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024)

A spokesperson said here on Thursday that open courts were held regularly at the Regional Police Office to provide immediate relief to complainants.

While listening to more than 1,900 complainants during the open courts, the RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan issued on the spot orders for redress of the issues on most of the applications.

He said that RPO has made it clear that protection of lives and properties of the citizens and providing them justice is the major responsibility of the police department which could not be ignored.

He said that all police officers of the region have been strictly instructed to complete investigations on merit without any discrimination or pressure.

