RPO Listens To 36 Appeals Of Cops

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui Saturday listened to 36 appeals of 25 police officers and personnel during the orderly room, held here at his office

Some 13 appeals were declared valid, while the answers of 15 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.

The RPO issued orders to reduce the sentence on hearing of eight appeals.

The RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit.

