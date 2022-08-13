RPO listens to cops' appeals

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Azhar Akram listened to 18 appeals of 17 police officers and personnel on Saturday and issued show-cause notices to three, during the orderly room.

Six appeals were declared valid, while the answers of nine were termed unsatisfactory and orders were issued for reducing sentence of three policemen on their appeals.

The RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.