RPO listens to cops appeals

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Muhammad Azhar Akram Saturday listened to 22 appeals of 20 police officers and personnel during an orderly room at his office.

Some nine appeals were declared valid while three were dismissed as per departmental rules and the sentences of 10 policemen were reduced including reinstatement of four cops.

The RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.