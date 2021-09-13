RPO Malakand announces formation of DRC at divisional level

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Monday announced formation of council at divisional level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Monday announced formation of council at divisional level.

Addressing a meeting of the chairman and members of DRCs from the district Swat here at Police Line (Kabal), he said the decision was taken after showing significant performance in Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) at district level.

Beside Additional Superintendent of Police Swat, Shah Hassan Khan, other police authorities besides chairmen of DRCs and members attended the meeting.

During meeting, chairmen of DRCs presented their annual report and briefed the RPO regarding problems faced by them.

Addressing meeting, RPO Malakand Division assured of taking all possible steps for resolution of their problems.

He appreciated the performance of DRC members and urged them to resolve disputes referred to DRC on merit.