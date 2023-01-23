RPO Malakand awards policemen with best performance

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer, Malakand, Sajjad Khan on Monday awarded commendation certificates to the police officials over good performance.

The RPO office said 24 police officers and officials from Malakand Region received the commendation certificate for their performance.

Addressing the ceremony, Sajjad Khan said the process of reward and punishment would continue in the police department. "The police personnel with best performance will be awarded while those with poor performance will face departmental action", he said.

He directed the police force to treat the general public politely and extend every possible support to them. He said working in the police department was not only a job but also an obligation to provide support to those who were in need.