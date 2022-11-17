RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday directed tightening the noose around criminals and anti-social elements, allowing no one to pollute the peaceful environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday directed tightening the noose around criminals and anti-social elements, allowing no one to pollute the peaceful environment.

He has further directed the police officials to perform their duties in a professional manner for maintenance of law and order, and protection of lives and properties of the people.

He was addressing the officers of district police Dir Lower and Station House Officers (SHOs) during his visit to the district on Thursday.

On arrival in Dir Lower, he was accorded a warm welcome by District Police Officer (DPO) Ikramullah Khan while in Police Lines, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

He also offered Fateha at the monument of police martyrs and laid a wreath there.