UrduPoint.com

RPO Malakand Directs Crackdown Against Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 08:33 PM

RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday directed tightening the noose around criminals and anti-social elements, allowing no one to pollute the peaceful environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday directed tightening the noose around criminals and anti-social elements, allowing no one to pollute the peaceful environment.

He has further directed the police officials to perform their duties in a professional manner for maintenance of law and order, and protection of lives and properties of the people.

He was addressing the officers of district police Dir Lower and Station House Officers (SHOs) during his visit to the district on Thursday.

On arrival in Dir Lower, he was accorded a warm welcome by District Police Officer (DPO) Ikramullah Khan while in Police Lines, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

He also offered Fateha at the monument of police martyrs and laid a wreath there.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Visit Dir Malakand Criminals

Recent Stories

Hague Court Says Compensation to Relatives of MH17 ..

Hague Court Says Compensation to Relatives of MH17 Crash Victims Totals $16.5 Ml ..

6 seconds ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Hopes NATO-EU Joint Cooperation ..

NATO Deputy Chief Hopes NATO-EU Joint Cooperation Agreement Will Be Signed Soon

7 seconds ago
 US Welcomes Myanmar's Release of American, Other P ..

US Welcomes Myanmar's Release of American, Other Prisoners - Blinken

8 seconds ago
 Scotland team to play Argentina

Scotland team to play Argentina

10 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court promotes 20 AD&SJs to next rank

Lahore High Court promotes 20 AD&SJs to next rank

12 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.