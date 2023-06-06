RPO Malakand directs massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Nasir Mehmood Satti has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) to launch a massive crackdown to arrest proclaimed offenders (POs) across the region.

He issued these directives while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting at Saidu Sharif, Swat on Tuesday. DPOs of Shangla, Buner, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper and Bajaur and other concerned police officers attended the meeting.

The RPO directed the District Police Officers to utilize all available scientific means to collect all details within a period of 15 days to launch a crackdown against them.

He described the overall security and law and order situation of the region as satisfactory and directed the DPOs to be prepared the police force for all kinds of situations to prevail in the present peace sustainable for the future as well.

The RPO directed the appointment of the Station House Officers (SHOs) with the best reputation in the police stations and said that the police personnel should adopt good behaviour with the general public and applicants and provide all possible support to them.

In the meeting, the regional police officer was given a detailed briefing regarding the security situation at the district level, police operations against crimes, anti-narcotics, police administrative and financial matters, efficiency and other issues.

He described the overall police performance as satisfactory and directed the officers to improve in every aspect regarding the responsibilities of the police. It should be the effort of all the officers and jawans of the force to ensure that the trust of the people is not harmed.

On this occasion, the RPO directed all the DPOs to give top priority to the improvement of law and order and security in their districts so that the existing peaceful environment is maintained in the future as well.

He directed the DPOs for special surveillance over those included in the fourth schedule and no one will be allowed to harm the peace under any circumstances and directed initiating action for tracing untraced cases in their respective districts.

He directed the police officers to work hard to investigate the anti-narcotics cases so that the accused involved in this heinous business get exemplary punishments and send them behind bars.

He further tasked DPOs to take effective measures under the action plan and ensure conducting search and strike operations and security audits of sensitive installations in their respective districts.