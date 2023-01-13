UrduPoint.com

RPO Malakand Division Visits Bajaur, Pay Tribute To Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RPO Malakand Division visits Bajaur, pay tribute to Police martyrs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) ::Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Sajjad Khan Friday visited District Bajaur and attended a Police Darbar besides paying rich tribute to the Police Force for rendering matchless sacrifices for maintaining peace in the area.

Addressing the Police Darbar, District Bajaur, DIG Malakand Division Sajjad Khan said that Bajaur Police is a brave force, which has made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he added. He assured that the problems faced by the District Police will be solved on priority basis.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan made his first official visit to Bajaur district and during the visit, he attended the Police Darbar held at Jirga Hall Civil Colony, Khaar.

District Police Officer Bajaur Shaukat Ali received the visiting officer at Toor Ghondai Check Post and welcomed him. On reaching the headquarters Khaar. RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan along with other high ranking officials visited the Martyrs' Memorial, offered flowers. A well-armored Police Force saluted the Martyrs Memorial and special prayers were offered for the martyrs.

On the orders of DIG Malakand a Darbar was held wherein the Police Jawans shared their concerns, on which the Regional Police Chief issued orders to the district Police Chief on the spot on all unresolved issues.

Addressing the Darbar, Regional Police Chief said that Bajaur Police is a brave force. In the war against terrorism, Bajaur police have made tremendous sacrifices. The martyrs are our heroes and the police department stands with the families of the martyrs.

He further said that the district police jawans have now been formally integrated into the police force. They are entitled to all the privileges enjoyed by other policemen in the country. He further said that very soon the Bajaur police will organize basic police courses for youth at the regional level and appoint competent officers for investigation, which will certainly benefit the Bajaur police.

The RPC also gave cash prizes to the police officers for their excellent performance.

During the visit, the Regional Police Chief held a security meeting with Commandant Bajaur Scouts Brigadier Rao Imran, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur and all parliamentarians at Governor Cottage, Civil Colony Khar and discussed the current situation in the district. He also planted a tree in Cottage. District Police Officer Bajaur also gave a detailed briefing on resources available with Bajaur Police.

Related Topics

Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Jirga Visit Malakand Post All

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

13 minutes ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

51 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

2 hours ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.