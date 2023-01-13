RPO Malakand Division visits Bajaur, pay tribute to Police martyrs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) ::Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Sajjad Khan Friday visited District Bajaur and attended a Police Darbar besides paying rich tribute to the Police Force for rendering matchless sacrifices for maintaining peace in the area.

Addressing the Police Darbar, District Bajaur, DIG Malakand Division Sajjad Khan said that Bajaur Police is a brave force, which has made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he added. He assured that the problems faced by the District Police will be solved on priority basis.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan made his first official visit to Bajaur district and during the visit, he attended the Police Darbar held at Jirga Hall Civil Colony, Khaar.

District Police Officer Bajaur Shaukat Ali received the visiting officer at Toor Ghondai Check Post and welcomed him. On reaching the headquarters Khaar. RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan along with other high ranking officials visited the Martyrs' Memorial, offered flowers. A well-armored Police Force saluted the Martyrs Memorial and special prayers were offered for the martyrs.

On the orders of DIG Malakand a Darbar was held wherein the Police Jawans shared their concerns, on which the Regional Police Chief issued orders to the district Police Chief on the spot on all unresolved issues.

Addressing the Darbar, Regional Police Chief said that Bajaur Police is a brave force. In the war against terrorism, Bajaur police have made tremendous sacrifices. The martyrs are our heroes and the police department stands with the families of the martyrs.

He further said that the district police jawans have now been formally integrated into the police force. They are entitled to all the privileges enjoyed by other policemen in the country. He further said that very soon the Bajaur police will organize basic police courses for youth at the regional level and appoint competent officers for investigation, which will certainly benefit the Bajaur police.

The RPC also gave cash prizes to the police officers for their excellent performance.

During the visit, the Regional Police Chief held a security meeting with Commandant Bajaur Scouts Brigadier Rao Imran, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur and all parliamentarians at Governor Cottage, Civil Colony Khar and discussed the current situation in the district. He also planted a tree in Cottage. District Police Officer Bajaur also gave a detailed briefing on resources available with Bajaur Police.