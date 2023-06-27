RPO Malakand finalizes Eidul Azha security plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Region, Nasir Mahmood Satti has finalized Eidul Azha security plan for the whole region including tourists' attractive Swat, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Under the security plan, about 10,000 policemen have been deployed in Malakand division, while District Police Officers (DPOs) and other officers have been assigned special tasks.

All DPOs and other officers have also been directed to provide all possible protection to the tourists, including the provision of facilities and deployment of tourist police squads to facilitate and guide tourists' places including Bahrain, Malam Jabba, Kumrat and Chitral.

The vacations of all police officers have been cancelled as the arrival of a large number of tourists is expected for which all necessary measures have been taken in advance to provide all possible facilities including security.