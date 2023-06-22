Open Menu

RPO Malakand Formulates Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RPO Malakand formulates security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Nasir Mehmood Sati has formulated a security plan for the whole region including Swat on Eid-ul-Azha, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Under the security plan approval has been granted to deploy 1,000 police personnel across the region while District Police Officers (DPOs) and other officers have been assigned special tasks.

The police officers across the region have been directed to provide all possible protection to tourists and provide them with facilities in all districts. He also directed the establishment of tourist facilitation centres at the entry points of all tourists' attractive districts.

A directive for the deployment of special troops of the tourist police squads has also been issued to facilitate and guide tourists at Kalam, Bahrain, Malam Jabba, Kumrat, Chitral and other tourist spots. For this purpose, the vacations of all officers have been cancelled.

The arrival of a large number of tourists is expected to tourists' attractive spots, for which all necessary measures have been taken in advance to provide them with all possible facilities including security to them.

