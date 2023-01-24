RPO Malakand orders investigation into custodial murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan has ordered investigation into the under-custody incident of a youth and formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the probe.

According to detail, an incident of the gruesome killing of a youth under custody identified as Obaid had occurred in Police Station Baner, Swat district.

Taking notice of the incident, RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan formed a JIT headed by SP Investigation (Swat), Shah Hassan Khan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Other members of the JIT include SP Lower Swat, Raheem Hussain, SP Special Branch Pir Zar Badshah, DSP Investigation Afsar Zaman, DSP Lower Dir Farooq Jan, Investigation Officer (IO) Mohammad Anwar, Incharge DSP Swat Imtiaz Khan and Technical Team Incharge ASI Gohar.

The RPO has directed the JIT for conducting a transparent investigation into the murder case of the youth and utilising of modern scientific technology to initiate legal proceedings to bring the involved police personnel to justice.

He termed the incident sorrowful and vowed to take action against those involved, and prove that all are equal before the law. Khan assured that members of the raiding team had been arrested and JIT would complete its investigation as soon as possible to award exemplary punishment to the real culprit.