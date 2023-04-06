RPO Malakand visits District Jail Swat to review security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand, Nasir Mahmood Sati on Thursday made a surprise visit to District Jail Swat to review the security arrangements.

Superintendent Jail Ayub Bacha, Assistant Commissioner Asghar Surani and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Superintendent Jail gave a detailed briefing to RPO about the security arrangements of the jail. The RPO inspected the security arrangements of the jail and reviewed all the internal and external security measures of the jail.

He met with prisoners and directed jail staff to provide them best facilities.

He urged the officials to perform their duties honestly while being alert all the time to ensure their own and public safety.