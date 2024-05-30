RPO Mardan reviews security arrangements of Chinese camp in Tarbela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Najibur Rahman along with Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and DPO Swabi Haroon Rasheed Khan on Thursday visited Tarbela Chinese Camp and reviewed the security arrangements.

According to the official release issued here, RPO Najibur issued necessary instructions to ensure foolproof security of Chinese engineers and workers deployed on the project site and directed the security officials to remain vigilant to avoid nefarious designs of anti state elements.

He further said that the security of the Chinese would be ensured and directed all the stakeholders to ensure the specific height of the boundary walls around the offices, deployment of security guards in the residential areas of the Chinese citizens and also installation of security cameras at specific points.