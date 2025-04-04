RPO meets stone suppliers delegation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A delegation of stone suppliers, led by Provincial Chairman of Zakat and Ushr Rana Munawar Ghous, met Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan to discuss key issues related to stone supply operations.

During the meeting, various measures were considered to prevent road accidents involving dumpers. These included axle load management, discouraging underage and unlicensed dumper drivers, and regulating supply timings.

The RPO Sargodha said that strict legal actions are being taken without discrimination to ensure compliance with traffic laws and prevent accidents.