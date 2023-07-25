RPO monitors Muharram processions online as mourners take out 75 processions in DG Khan

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan here Tuesday visited police control room and monitored processions taken out in all four districts

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan here Tuesday visited police control room and monitored processions taken out in all four districts.

DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh besides working with the monitoring staff and security apparatus put in place for the protection of the mourners.

He checked online the routes of processions from the start to conclusion points, Majalis and all other programmes, says an official release. RPO directed officials to prepare video recordings of all the mourning activities throughout DG Khan region and to keep all the CCTV cameras operational.

He directed monitoring staff to immediately convey information about any unwanted incident to higher-ups.

He said that police were prepared to meet any challenging situation and would do whatever was required to protect the mourners.

Meanwhile, 75 mourning processions were being taken out in DG Khan including six A category processions, 30 B category and 39 C category processions on Tuesday. Moreover, exactly 95 Majalis were being held during the day and night time.

Police spokesman said that security staff deployed has been given a detailed briefing on the sensitivity of the security duty assigned to them and added that senior staffers were deployed at rooftops in areas where mourning programmes were being held.

Elite and Dolphin Force Jawans were engaged in patrolling duty while strict checking at inter-district and inter-provincial check posts was being ensured.