RPO Multan, DPO Khanewal To Supervise Investigation Of Mian Channu Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed RPO Multan and DPO Khanewal to conduct investigation into the Mian Channu incident under personal supervision

He said that all the stages of investigation will be completed at the earliest and the accused would be punished in collaboration with the prosecution department.

The arrest of more main accused in the tragic incident in Mian Channu, Khanewal, was underway, he said and added the police have identified and arrested 10 more main accused after which the number of arrested main accused increased to 31.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that the police have so far arrested 112 suspects in raids at various places, adding that the arrested accused were produced in the anti-terrorism court in Multan today.

The court handed over all accused to police on 15-day physical remand.

The spokesman said that close coordination of the police with the prosecution department is underway and all the stages of investigation will be completed at the earliest.

