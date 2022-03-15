RPO Multan holds Orderly Room

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz held an orderly room in his office here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz held an orderly room in his office here on Tuesday.

He issued multiple orders while hearing appeals against punishments were given to police officers and employees.

According to him, performance of duties should be the distinction of a police officer. Police officers who break the law must be punished, he said.

He said, officers should ensure prompt justice to people to improve perception of people about the police.

On the occasion, the RPO advised police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolve their issues on merit as soon as possible.

Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished, he added.

occasion, an appeal from official named Raza from Vehari was approved and he directed to be cautious in future. Appeals from ASIs including Safdar Mansoor and Zafar Iqbal for fines were rejected. One appeal of Assistant Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali Lodhran was accepted. In addition, several other cases were heard and relevant orders were served on the spot.