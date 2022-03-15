UrduPoint.com

RPO Multan Holds Orderly Room

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 08:47 PM

RPO Multan holds Orderly Room

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz held an orderly room in his office here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz held an orderly room in his office here on Tuesday.

He issued multiple orders while hearing appeals against punishments were given to police officers and employees.

According to him, performance of duties should be the distinction of a police officer. Police officers who break the law must be punished, he said.

He said, officers should ensure prompt justice to people to improve perception of people about the police.

On the occasion, the RPO advised police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolve their issues on merit as soon as possible.

Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished, he added.

occasion, an appeal from official named Raza from Vehari was approved and he directed to be cautious in future. Appeals from ASIs including Safdar Mansoor and Zafar Iqbal for fines were rejected. One appeal of Assistant Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali Lodhran was accepted. In addition, several other cases were heard and relevant orders were served on the spot.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Lodhran Vehari From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

1 minute ago
 Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious ..

Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious tourism in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary directs strict action against ille ..

Chief Secretary directs strict action against illegal mining

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves Rs.6631m project for North Wazirista ..

PDWP approves Rs.6631m project for North Waziristan

1 minute ago
 'SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented'

'SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented'

4 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB directs to start GTS for operation of PCT ..

MD SSWMB directs to start GTS for operation of PCTS in Korangi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>